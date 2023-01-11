Messi enjoyed a well-deserved holiday after winning the world title with Argentina, but the superstar immediately showed himself in his first game since the World Cup final. First with a tribute to the recently deceased Brazilian football legend Pelé. During the warm-up, the PSG players wore a shirt with an image of the football icon.

With Messi in the starting line-up, PSG got off to a flying start. Hugo Ekitike set the tone by giving the home team the lead in the fifth minute, after which it remained 1-0 for a long time. About twenty minutes before the end, Messi pulled the trigger, again on the instructions of Nordi Mukiele: 2-0. Just before time, the other superstar, Neymar, seemed to score, but the Brazilian was offside.