On his return for Paris Saint-Germain, brand new world champion Lionel Messi was immediately accurate. The leader won without impressing 2-0 against Angers.
Messi enjoyed a well-deserved holiday after winning the world title with Argentina, but the superstar immediately showed himself in his first game since the World Cup final. First with a tribute to the recently deceased Brazilian football legend Pelé. During the warm-up, the PSG players wore a shirt with an image of the football icon.
With Messi in the starting line-up, PSG got off to a flying start. Hugo Ekitike set the tone by giving the home team the lead in the fifth minute, after which it remained 1-0 for a long time. About twenty minutes before the end, Messi pulled the trigger, again on the instructions of Nordi Mukiele: 2-0. Just before time, the other superstar, Neymar, seemed to score, but the Brazilian was offside.
England
Caribbean Cup (quarter-finals)
Nottingham Forest – Wolves: 2-1 after penalties
Southampton-Manchester City: 2-0
Spain
Super Cup of Spain (semi-finals)
Real Madrid – Valencia: 2-1 on penalties
Belgium
Croky Cup (quarter-finals)
• Racing Genk – Antwerp FC: 0-3
• Zulte Waregem – Sint Truiden: 2-0
• Kortrijk – KV Mechelen: 0-1
Program Ligue 1 (France)
