Lionel Messi scores on MLS debut

Inter Miami beat the New York Red Bulls in the North American Major League Soccer (MLS) championship. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting took place on the night of Sunday, August 27, and ended with a score of 2:0 in favor of the team from Miami. Argentine striker Lionel Messi made his debut in the tournament, scoring a goal in the 89th minute. Diego Gomez scored another goal.

Inter Miami ended their 11-match MLS Championship streak without a win and are 14th in the Eastern Conference with 21 points. New York is in 11th position with 29 points.

Messi, 36, joined Inter Miami on July 15. His agreement with the American club runs until the end of the 2024/2025 season.