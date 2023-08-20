A shot at the crossroads and the first penalty of the final series: Leo’s team beats the team that the NBA star co-owns in the cup final between Mexican and American teams

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami won the Concacaf Leagues Cup with a success in the final over Nashville 10-9 on penalties, after the match ended 1-1. And Messi was once again the protagonist: first he gave Miami the lead in the 24th minute of the first half with a goal into the top corner (it’s the tenth in 7 games), and after Fafa Picault’s equalizer in the second half he also scored the first of the series of penalties. And it was a duel between the two goalkeepers that decided: Drake Callender scored his penalty for Miami and then saved Elliot Pannico’s shot. To open the game was Giannis Antetokounmpo, NBA star and co-owner of Nashville.

The Leagues Cup, a club tournament organized by the MLS and the Mexican Liga, gives access to the Concacaf Champions League.

the party — The Miami players carried Messi on their shoulders and celebrated for a long time on the field. And coach Tata Martino paid tribute to him and the other newcomers who immediately bonded with the group. “We had to bring in a lot of new players, but I’m very impressed with how it worked right away.” Martino’s postgame press conference ended as the Miami players burst into the room, chanting and spraying champagne on the coach. team will not have much to celebrate: on Wednesday there is the challenge with Cincinnati in the final of the US Open Cup.