Argentine striker Lionel Messi scores his 700th club goal

Argentine striker Lionel Messi scored the 700th goal of his club career. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The 35-year-old Paris Saint-Germain player scored in the away match of the 25th round of the French championship against Marseille. He hit the opponent’s goal with a pass from Kylian Mbappe, making it 2-0.

This ball was the 28th for Messi in the PSG. He scored 672 previous goals for Barcelona, ​​where he played for most of his career, from 2003 to 2021.

On October 9, the Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo reached the same figure. Then he, speaking as part of Manchester United, scored a goal in the match of the tenth round of the English Premier League against Everton. At that time, the footballer was 37 years old.