Lionel Messi has scored his 100th goal for the Argentina national team. The captain did that in a friendly match against Curaçao by pushing the ball from about twelve meters into the far corner in the twentieth minute.

In the same game, which the Argentines won 7-0, the 35-year-old player from Paris Saint-Germain also scored goal number 101 and 102 in his international career in the first half. Retired internationals Gabriel Batistuta and Sergio Agüero follow their country’s all-time top scorer by a long way with 56 and 41 goals respectively.

A few days earlier, Messi had also been accurate for the national team. In what was the first game for the Argentines as reigning world champions, Panama was beaten 2-0 in a friendly match in Buenos Aires. Messi scored from a free kick in the final phase. It marked the 800th goal of his career. After his hat-trick against Curaçao, that number stands at 803.

Messi exchanges his shirt with that of the goalkeeper of Curaçao, Eloy Room ©AFP

