Argentine striker “Paris Saint-Germain” Lionel Messi scored 1000th point in his club career. It is reported by Goal France in Twitter.

The 35-year-old football player opened the scoring in the match of the 26th round of the French championship with Nantes (4:2). This goal was the 701st in Messi’s career. He also has 299 assists. Thus, he scored the 1000th point of his club career.

Messi passed the mark of 700 goals scored on February 26. A significant part of them – 672 goals – he scored for Barcelona, ​​​​for which he played for most of his career, from 2003 to 2021.

Messi joined PSG in August 2021. Previously, with Barcelona, ​​he won the Spanish championship ten times and won the Champions League four times.