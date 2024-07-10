The first semifinal of the 2024 Copa América has as protagonists Argentina and Canada Those who are looking for a ticket to the final of this edition where the winner of this match will face the country that advances between Uruguay and Colombia.
With the second half already underway, the Staircase continued to press as they did in the first half and managed to extend their lead on the scoreboard thanks to Lionel Messi.
A cross was the trigger for Argentina’s second goal. Enzo Fernandez had shot at goal and a deflection in Lionel Messi led to the 2-0 which, after a review of the VAR Due to a possible offside, the goal cry was confirmed and the flea’s first goal in this America Cup.
The number 10 of the Argentine National Team managed to score his first goal in this edition of the Copa América and reached the 14 annotations ccorresponding to this competition.
Messi has a total of 109 goals for the Albiceleste in 186 games, 14 of those were in continental competition spread across 38 matches. In 90min, we’re going to review how many times he scored in the Copa América he played in during his career.
|
Tournament
|
Goals
|
America’s Cup 2007
|
2
|
America’s Cup 2011
|
0
|
Copa America 2015
|
1
|
Copa America 2016
|
5
|
Copa America 2019
|
1
|
Copa America 2021
|
4
|
Copa America 2024
|
1
