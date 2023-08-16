Over 20,000 spectators, skyrocketing tickets and another goal for the Argentine in the semifinal against Philadelphia. And on the secondary market tickets sold for 1000 dollars

Messi keeps scoring and Inter Miami keeps winning. With a shot from 25 meters, the Mls star contributed to the 4-1 success over Philadelphia which qualified for the final of the Leagues Cup (tournament with the best teams from Mls and the Mexican league). For Messi it is the ninth goal in six games with the new team and also on this occasion his presence has left its mark also for the presence of the public: at Subaru Field in the suburbs of Philadelphia there were 20,000 spectators and on the secondary market i tickets went up to $1,000. Now in the final Miami will challenge Nashville.

the message — At the end of the match Messi swapped shirts with fellow Argentine and Union striker Julián Carranza, then skipped the traditional post-match interview and sent a message for his 483 million Instagram followers. “We made our way to the final and we did it!!! Now the last step is missing,” he wrote. See also Sinner, good first in Umag. Even Zeppieri in the quarter-finals

enthusiasm — Philadelphia fans also erupted when Messi was introduced on the pitch and went wild again when he scored. The Argentinian celebrated with the classic run with his arms extended and then with his fists in the air, the rest went smoothly with goals from Jordi Alba and Josef Martinez in the first half and David Ruiz scored in the second, for Philadelphia’s goal Bedoya.

#Messi #scored #Miami #Leagues #Cup #final