AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – Argentina’s players walked off the pitch on Saturday praised and relieved to have reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar after Lionel Messi set them on course for a 2-1 victory, but Australia came back in the final minutes for a thrilling finish.

“The game was under control until they got a goal (on a deflected ball),” said Messi, whose team had to struggle to keep Australia at bay late in the game after the Aussies went slow.

“It was a tough game, a tough day. We had very little time to rest. We were tired. It was a very physical game. We are happy with this victory and another step forward. We’re done, that’s the most important thing,” added Messi.

The 35-year-old scored in his 1,000th career appearance to reach nine World Cup goals and surpass the tally of his great predecessor and compatriot Diego Maradona.

He paid tribute to the legions of Argentina fans in Qatar who have made the Albiceleste feel like they were playing at home.

“These are amazing moments. We want to thank all the people who are here. All of Argentina would love to be here,” said Messi after leading the celebrations on the pitch.

“This unit that we’ve been enjoying for a while is really beautiful. It’s amazing how the fans are living each game and transmitting so much passion and energy. I thank them because it’s amazing.”

“We had played a lot recently, we didn’t have much time to rest. We were worried. They are very strong. Luckily we found the goal and we were one goal ahead and then we were two goals ahead. And then we had a setback. This is the World Cup. Matches are always tough,” he said.

“We’ve taken another step and now another difficult one is coming,” added Messi, whose team faces the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.