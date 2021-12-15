Berlin (DPA)

The Argentine star Lionel Messi, the French football player of Paris Saint-Germain, said that his team’s goal is to win the Champions League, after the draw for the round of sixteen of the tournament made him face Real Madrid.

The draw for the round of sixteen, which caused confusion on Monday, and was repeated on the same day due to a technical error that occurred when it was withdrawn for the first time, had pitted Saint-Germain against Real Madrid, the most crowned champion of the Champions League with 13 titles.

For the first time, the draw placed Paris Saint-Germain, the runner-up in the 2019-2020 season, who had never been crowned Champions League winners, against Manchester United.

But the re-draw set a confrontation between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, and the two teams will meet in the first leg on February 15, and Messi, recently crowned with the Golden Ball award as the best player in the world, confirmed his team’s desire to crown the European title this season.

“Paris Saint-Germain’s goal is to win the Champions League, this is everyone’s goal,” Messi said in statements during his attendance at the Expo 2020 Dubai, which were published by the Spanish newspaper “Marca” on Tuesday evening. He added, “The team came very close to this earlier, it is a major tournament for all teams, and we will try to win it.”

Messi had left Barcelona and joined Saint-Germain before the start of the current season.

Messi was expected to sign a new contract with Barcelona, ​​but he left the club after a long career, after Barcelona announced that “financial and structural obstacles” prevented the club’s ability to renew.

Messi scored one goal in the ten matches he participated in in the French League this season, while he scored five goals in the five matches he participated in in the Champions League.

“It’s a very big change after that long time in one place, so it’s not easy,” Messi said.

“But we are all doing well in this wonderful city, and in one of the best teams in the world.”