I.In March 2017 the photo of an era was taken. Lionel Messi stood on a gang after the final whistle of a 6-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain, he raised his fist like a gladiator, and the fans cheered below him. The picture showed him as ruler over the crowds in Camp Nou, the largest stadium in Europe. As the ruler of football and the feelings it can trigger. As everything that it meant to FC Barcelona.

It seemed apotheosis. But it was the beginning of the end. With this photo, the idolatry of Messi also lost its last measure.