After winning everything a footballer aspires to achieve in his career, Lionel Messi, already established as one of the best in history, is enjoying his time in the MLS. In an interview with Saudi journalist Amr Adib, the Argentine spoke about his life and his daily life.

Among other things, he gave details of his departure from Barcelona, ​​which, according to him, took him by surprise. “I didn't expect it, I was thinking of continuing in Barcelona. From one day to the next I had to rebuild my life,” recalled the man from Rosario who, after developing his entire football career in Spain, He left the Catalan club in 2021.

What it says…

Furthermore, he was self-critical of the mistakes they make: “I don't need anyone to tell me when I do things right or wrong, because I already know. “I'm the first to hit myself when things don't go my way.”

Regarding the World Cup, he regretted the first game but remembers it in a good way: “Taking out that blow, it was a wonderful month for us. If I have to stay with something, the moment of being champions, that we had already achieved it and the time of lifting the cup.”

Now, the Rosario is in The United States, a different country from Spain, also with a new sport: American footballeither. Messi does not stay only with football, his great passion, but he is interested in other disciplines. “I really like all sports: tennis, paddle tennis, basketball… in the United States I am learning a lot about American football. Today, testing nearby, I look at it and enjoy it more,” he said.

However, what Messi achieved could not be possible with talent alone and he knows it very well. “If you are at a professional level it is because you have talent, but then you have to maintain it and reinforce it with a lot of work.”

At 36 years old, the Argentine continues to play at a high level and mentioned his physical preparation habits: “take care of yourself, eat well, rest, do preventive work and more and more with age. Rest is very important, I don't have a special routine, just prevention work.”

Finally, he referred to his retirement, which is getting closer and closer. Despite this, Messi does not think much at that moment: “if I feel good I will try to continue competing, because it is what I like and what I know how to do. I am very self-critical of myself, and when I feel it is time to take the step, I will do it without thinking about age.” He even says he doesn't know what to do after his farewell to the courts: “The truth is that I haven't thought about it yet, I'm trying to enjoy the day to day without thinking beyond it. Surely I will try the path towards what fills me with a new role.”