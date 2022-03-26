Buenos Aires (AFP)

Argentine Lionel Messi, the best player in the world seven times, announced that he will clarify “many things” after the 2022 World Cup in football, without revealing more about his plans, after leading his country to a 3-0 victory over Venezuela in a marginal match in the World Cup qualifiers. .

“After the World Cup, I will clarify many things,” Messi said in Buenos Aires after scoring his country’s third goal. Regardless of the outcome there. We hope things are going well.”

Argentina qualified for a while ago in the South American qualifiers, while Messi hopes to win his first world title after four World Cup participations, most notably in 2014, when he finished runners-up to Germany after the extension.

In response to a question about his future plans, the French Paris Saint-Germain player, who will turn thirty-five next June, said: I don’t know. I’m thinking about what’s close, which is the Ecuador match. Then there are the preparation matches in September and October. Then there is the World Cup, and after that, I don’t know.”

The former Barcelona star continued: I am happy here for a while in Argentina. It is nice to have fun with this fans and the national team and to win the Copa America with this great group.”

The owner of 81 goals with “Albi Celeste” explained that the victory at the Bomboneira stadium was important “to say goodbye to the fans because we will not play here before the World Cup.”

After coming to the Qatari-owned team, Messi is experiencing a volatile season in Paris after exiting the Champions League final price against Real Madrid, wasting his lead in the first leg.