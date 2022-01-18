Messi returns to training after overcoming covid-19

The Argentinian Leo Messi He returned to training this Tuesday with the Paris Saint Germain after being positive for coronavirus at the end of last year, the club said on its Twitter account.

The player contracted the disease in Rosario, where he spent the end of the year holidays with his family, and his recovery was slower than expected, as the footballer himself confessed on his Instagram account.

not the selection

It may interest you: (Alarm in Colombia: Juan Fernando Quintero would be out after injury)

Messi has missed a French Cup duel and two in the league for this reason, but he can return next Sunday against Reims.

In total, since his arrival at PSG last summer from Barcelona, ​​his lifelong club, Messi has missed ten league games for various reasons.

Last Monday the Argentine press warned that the PSG star will not be in the games against Chile and Colombia in the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

It was said that the DT, Lionel Scaloni, had spoken with the player and told him that the best thing was for him to recover from covid-19.

It may interest you: (James Rodríguez did not play today with Al Rayyan)

EFE