“Yes, he is fine. He trained (Thursday) and he is included in the match plans. After training we will set a strategy for him, but he is available,” Martino said before the start of today’s training session.

Eastern Conference and overall leader Inter Miami hosts Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

Messi injured his right ankle during the Copa America final on July 14, when he helped Argentina beat Colombia 1-0.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has missed a record eight MLS games, as well as his country’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers this month.

“To have the best player in the world back, who was already in good shape, we are all happy with this situation,” Martino added.