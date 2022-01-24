There was a lot of anticipation tonight at the Parc des Princes to see if he returned Leo Messi. The Argentine had a month off the pitch between the COVID and the stoppage suffered by Ligue 1, but today he had half an hour in the placid goleada of the French leader against Reims (4-0). The same opponent against whom debuted with paris st germain in August.
However, there was another great protagonist tonight on the pitch. Sergio Ramos I wanted to leave a fateful 2021 for him and he did it in the best possible way. He started for the third time this season and also scored his first goal with the Paris Saint Germain shirt.
A hit that Verratti opened (it was also the first goal of the course for him) on the brink of rest. Before they had tried Say Maria and an Mbappé who is not today it was very fine. Let’s see when I come back Neymar if the trident of the French giant It begins to grease definitively…
Messi entered the 63 and it wasn’t particularly bright either.. Of course, the bar of the Argentine is always very high. one minute beforeis the aforementioned goal by Ramos had arrived, in a second play in a corner. The two great signings of Paris Saint Germain this summer became protagonists in just over 60 seconds.
The duel was sentenced, and Verratti again (with the help of Faes) and Pereira then completed the beating. four scorers unusual, but they gave the comfortable victory over Paris Saint Germain to remain 11 points clear of Nice. Of course, it was not just any game. It was the one of the return of Messi.
