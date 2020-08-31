Leo Messi’s contract with Barcelona does not necessarily expire in 2021, as sources of the negotiation and the Barça club have confirmed to EL PAÍS. Messi reserved the possibility to rescind the agreement signed in 2017 every June 30. The decision depends solely on your wishes or feelings after turning 32. The Barça captain does not want to be a slave to any renovation – he has now added up to eight – after having stamped his signature for the first time at Barcelona in 2005. This explains why Messi has not yet wanted to negotiate a new extension at the request of the president , Josep Maria Bartomeu.

“We assume that you can stop whenever you want, at the end of each season, as agreed by both parties,” indicate club sources in a decision that they do not consider untimely or unique, but rather in accordance or similar with the contracts that were already formalized in their day with footballers like Iniesta, Xavi or Puyol. The relationship is based on Barça-Messi loyalty. Although he is enabled and empowered to do so, no one at the Barça club fears that Messi will be able to negotiate with another club from next January, nor does he fear that he may leave the Camp Nou in June. The 10th, meanwhile, does not want to feel pressured by Barça or by Argentina. His environment and the Barça entity have not clarified if there is any economic penalty in case the Rosario decided to leave Barça next summer. The SER chain reported that there is a clause in the contract that enables the player to go free to any team in the world as long as he communicates his decision before May.

The challenge is enormous for Barcelona, ​​because it is at the expense of Messi and, therefore, of putting together a competitive team that allows him to enjoy football and be decisive without taking into account age or pressures such as that of the next World Cup in Qatar 2022. Rosario was always concerned about the decline experienced by his friend Ronaldinho. Now, for the moment, he prefers not to extend his continuity and wait for the course of the season, a decision in which the non-signing of Neymar has had nothing to do with it. Although he is a spiritual leader, the influence of the 10 is not total in the club. Messi wants to measure his playing time very well at Barça and Argentina.

In 2017, Barça twice celebrated the renewal of its star’s contract until 2021. First, in July, it announced the new pact, after months of negotiations between the player’s father and legal representative, Jorge, and President Bartomeu: six face-to-face meetings and countless telephone calls to sign the Rosario’s eighth contract with the Barça entity. “The agreement will be formalized in the coming weeks,” the club explained at the time. The signing of the link, however, was long in coming. Although the contract had been endorsed by the father, by brother Rodrigo, by the head of the foundation, and by those who defend the image rights of the 10, and even the salary had already been updated in accordance with the new link, Messi and Bartomeu did not appear together in the photo of the firm.

Finally, in November, four months later, the club showed the rubric of Rosario. Barça issued a new statement, without many details, but in which it again announced that the contract for 10 was until 2021 and that the termination clause went from 250 million (it had been set at the fifth renewal of the Argentine in 2009) to 700. It was not explained by how much the salary of the 10 had increased. The club has always respected the decision of the Messi family, very reserved in economic matters.

An impossible salary

“With what he charges, it is very difficult for another club to assume it,” explains a Barça employee. “Because of his age he is a difficult signing to tackle,” they analyze from one of the most important clubs in Europe. Messi, in any case, does not show any intention of leaving the club he arrived at when he was 12 years old and with which he won 34 titles (he is the maximum winner in the history of Barça), including 10 leagues and four Champions League titles. The captain and his family are very comfortable in Barcelona and he has already stated on more than one occasion that his intention is to retire at the Camp Nou, as much as he would like to play at Newell’s, the Rosario club where he started out as a footballer.

Messi is also very comfortable with Ernesto Valverde. In fact, there are those who think of Barcelona that if Txingurri continues at the Camp Nou after the last hits in the Champions League, it is because they know how to manage the squad. The problem is that a medium-term future for Valverde is not in sight at Barça. The coach’s contract ends in June 2020. Bartomeu advanced the elections in 2015 (they were to be held in 2016) after a clash between Messi and Luis Enrique. A volcanic situation that was resolved with the League, Cup and Champions titles. “We have a triplet and a trident”, boasted Bartomeu in campaign. Neymar left the club in a thunderous way in 2017 – just after the renovation of the 10 was announced – and this summer Barça could not sign his return. Luis Suárez’s contract ends in 2021 and Messi’s when he wants, at least until the signed agreement is reviewed until 2021. It is convenient for Barça to update it and Messi is in no hurry; “We will see”.

