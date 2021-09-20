Leandro Paredes was shocked to see Lionel Messi join the bench at the start of the last quarter of an hour, against OL.

Mauricio Pochettino’s decision to get Leo Messi out with a quarter of an hour from the end, Sunday night, against OL, has not finished talking. Neither did Leandro Paredes’ reaction. The compatriot of La Pulga greeted Leo on his arrival in the Parisian gatehouse. Horrified face, arms outstretched, as Rafinha too looked shocked in the background.

Parece que nem os companheiros do Messi entenderam a substitição. O que achou da escolha by Pochettino? pic.twitter.com/0UerOx9Spe – FOX Sports Brasil (from 🏠) (@FoxSportsBrasil) September 19, 2021

Replaced by Achraf Hakimi, the former Barcelona seems to have tasted his fate very little, ignoring the hand extended by his coach Mauricio Pochettino showing a very closed face against the Argentine coach. At the end of the match, Messi also went directly to the locker room, without even greeting the supporters with the Parisian players.