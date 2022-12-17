“Tango” fans chant in the Qatar World Cup, which ends Sunday with the final in which the Argentines face France: “Guys, we now have new hope again.”

And the matter does not depend on the stadiums in Qatar, according to a report by the British “Sky News” network, on Saturday, as the anthem was chanted throughout Argentina with every “Tango” match.

It is expected to reverberate further in the World Cup final, inside and outside the Lusail stadium and even in the dressing room.

And the anthem began to appear since the first match, in which Saudi Arabia defeated “Tango” 2-1, as it fueled the 40,000 Argentine fans who came from their country to Qatar and greatly dominated the atmosphere in the most important sports tournament in the world.

With this anthem, the fans gave great support to Argentine star Lionel Messi and his teammates.

Argentine players showed their love for the anthem, including Messi, who described it as his favorite anthem before the start of the tournament. Messi and his comrades were seen chanting this anthem with the fans in the current World Cup.

The story of the anthem dates back to 2003, and it is a song launched by an Argentine rock band called, “La Mosca Tsé – Tsé”, and this band decided to record a new version of the song before the World Cup in Qatar.

The video of the new anthem on “YouTube” scored about 8.6 million views, although it was published last November.

And the Argentine sports journalist, Gabriel Casaza, says that this anthem was adopted years ago in many stadiums in Argentina.

He adds, “The first club to start singing was the Racing Club, and it had an immediate impact, to the extent that fans from other clubs in Argentina made their own version.”

And he continues, “Of course, they did not repeat the same words, but the anthem that was designed for the national team is the most emotional of them all, and the World Cup came, and the song was at the top of its popularity.”