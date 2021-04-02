Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

It seems that the Argentine international star Lionel Messi, the Barcelona player, will make an important decision in his football career at the end of the current season, and this decision will depend on the “Barca Project”, with regard to contracting with “Super Deals”, and not just on the material side of his contract .. What was revealed by Sport newspaper in its report about the possibility of the survival or departure of the “flea”, and said that the biggest goal Messi seeks is to win the European Champions League “Champions League”, which he missed for a long time and the “Blaugrana”, and is fully aware that achieving this requires the presence of players Super renewed, able to help him achieve this goal.

The newspaper continued, saying that Messi exaggerates his requests, to the point where the Barcelona administration may not be able to fulfill them, which threatens his continuation with the “Catalan”.

The newspaper pointed out that what Messi wants is to form a team that has a great chance to win the “Champions League”, and this is a new thinking that has not emerged from the Argentine star during the last six years.

The newspaper added: It seems that Messi has “filled” false promises, but he will put his emotions aside, and will not make them overcome him this time, indicating that he has become ready to do anything since last summer, when he sent the famous “provax” in which he informed the club of his desire to leave.

The newspaper said that Messi is thinking seriously about the need for an “ambitious project” for the club aiming to win the “Champions League”, as he wants to prepare himself well for the 2022 World Cup, his last chance to achieve a major tournament with his country.

And if the new president, Juan Laporta – and speaking to the newspaper – really wants to keep Messi, he should offer him a rewarding contract, not only that, but also present him with an ambitious project and a team capable of realizing his hopes of winning everything, by concluding super deals.

The newspaper added, however, that what Messi is asking for requires the availability of money, and a lot of money, which is what the club does not have at the present time.

The newspaper revealed that Laporta will conduct a careful examination of the club’s accounts, will and expenses, in order to know the reality of the economic situation, and if he does not get a positive result, he will not have the financial strength necessary to attract super players, the Barcelona project needs them, and among these stars, the Norwegian Erling Haaland is a Russian player. Dortmund, the best spearhead in the world now, but its cost is high, as his club will not neglect it, unless he gets 180 million euros, and we must not forget that there are other ancient clubs competing with Barcelona in obtaining the services of the young Norwegian.