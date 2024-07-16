Buenos Aires (dpa)

Argentine magician Lionel Messi expressed his gratitude to everyone who supported his country’s team and still stands behind its great project, after winning the Copa America title.

The Argentine national team defeated the Colombian national team 1-0 after extra time in the final match of the continental competition, which concluded early Monday morning in the United States.

The Argentine national team retained the Copa America title for the second consecutive edition, winning it for the 16th time in its history, and holding the record as the team with the most wins in the tournament, which it had previously shared with its Uruguayan counterpart.

The official website of the Argentine Football Association quoted a post by Messi on his Instagram account, in which he said: “The Copa America has ended and the first thing I want to do is thank everyone for the messages and challenges.”

Messi added: “I am fine, and I hope to be able to return to the pitch again soon and enjoy what I love to do the most. I am very happy, especially since we achieved the goal we had.”

Messi was forced to stop completing the match against Colombia after suffering a serious injury, and left the field crying in the 66th minute, before Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal of the match in the 112th minute, after resorting to extra time after the two teams tied without goals during regular time.

Messi spoke about his teammate Angel Di Maria, who announced his retirement from international football after winning the Copa America, saying: “He leaves us but with another trophy. The older ones, like him or Nicolas Otamendi or me, live it with a special emotion, with their other teammates who have already played in many tournaments and also add their experience, and with a group of young people who gave everything for every ball.”

Messi stressed: “We are a team and also a family, we are an amazing group, thanks to everyone who supported us, this national team has a lot of present and a lot of future as well, let’s go to Argentina.”

After winning the Copa America, Messi became the most decorated footballer in the history of football, after winning his 45th title in his rich career at the club and national team levels, surpassing retired Brazilian star Dani Alves, his former teammate at Barcelona.