Argentine striker of Barcelona Lionel Messi intends to sue the newspaper El Mundo after publishing the amount of the player’s contract. About it reports RAC 1.

Messi reacted to a data leak from a personal contract with the Catalans. According to RAC 1, a representative of the 33-year-old player is preparing a complaint against the publication. Earlier on January 31, Barcelona issued a statement regarding the contract information released by El Mundo. Blue Garnet denies any involvement of club employees in the data breach.

El Mundo has revealed details of Messi’s royal contract at Barcelona. As follows from the note, the total amount of payments due to the Argentine will amount to almost 556 million euros.

In the summer of 2020, Messi intended to leave the Catalans. However, the leadership of Barcelona managed to persuade the player to stay at the club. The current agreement expires in the summer of 2021.

Messi re-signed with the club in 2017. With Barcelona, ​​he won the Spanish championship ten times.