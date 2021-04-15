Dubai (Union)

Barcelona star Lionel Messi turned into the world’s talk, after he donated the most expensive golden shoe, with which he scored 644 goals, to charity, and concluded a deal of 50 thousand doses of Corona vaccine from China, in exchange for 3 shirts bearing his signature, to vaccinate players in the Copa America, but it is a deal Controversial.

Christie’s has put up the shoes of Lionel Messi, Barcelona’s star, who scored the record of goals as a player in one club, “644 goals”, in a virtual auction, for the art and health project in a hospital in Barcelona.

Lionel Messi donates to charity

The shoe in which Messi scored the record goal with Barcelona

The auction house announced that Messi donated the shoes to the National Museum of Art in Catalonia, and the two sides decided to put it together in a charitable auction, and allocate its revenues to the benefit of the art and health project in a hospital in Barcelona, ​​and the auction will be held on the website «www.christies.com» from 19 to 30 April.

Messi said: Achieving a record of 644 goals with the same club made me happy, but the most important thing is the ability to help sick children who are struggling to get cured, and we hope that this auction will shed light on the exceptional initiative, and I would like to thank everyone for their support for this cause.

Lionel Messi, 33, with this shoe scored his 644th goal in a Barcelona jersey against host Valladolid 3-0, as part of the “Round 15” of the Spanish Football League.

While Messi provided assistance in obtaining 50 thousand doses of a new anti-virus vaccine from China, to vaccinate all South American soccer players, before the Copa America, a controversial deal as it concerns the players and not the rest of the population.

The deal was secured with the Chinese pharmaceutical company “Sinovac”, after Messi donated three shirts signed in his handwriting, and Chinese vaccines were used to vaccinate soccer players in South America, before the start of the “Copa America” ​​tournament, which will be held between June 13 and July 10 next year. Argentina and Colombia.

“Senovac managers expressed their admiration for Lionel Messi, who sent 3 shirts for them,” South American Football Association official Gonzalo Peloso wrote on his Twitter account.