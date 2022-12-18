After long weeks of emotion, anguish and defeat, Qatar 2022 has finally come to an end. France and Argentina faced each other on the last date and it was the Albiceleste that was crowned the world champion and, of course, Lionel Messi he kissed the cup as the undisputed ‘king’ of football. However, this victory may not come as a surprise to some, especially the director Alexander Koberidze.

Lionel Messi came out world champion. Photo: composition by Gerson Cardoso

Lionel Messi: what movie ‘predicted’ his victory in Qatar 2022?

Koberidze, a filmmaker mostly known for his time at festivals, is one of the biggest admirers of ‘Flea’. Such is the love that he carries on his shoulders that he did not hesitate to release a feature film dedicated to his idol: “What do we see when we look at the sky”?

The title of the film is even a reference on its own. The Georgian filmmaker asked himself what the footballer saw when he looked up every time he scored a goal and that gesture was an inspiration to structure his project.

“What do we see when we look at the sky?”, an illusion that became true

On the tape, this indicates its official synopsis: “In the riverside city of Kutaisi, Georgia, romance and the soccer World Cup are in the air. After a couple of chance encounters, the pharmacist Lisa and the footballer Giorgi find their plans to date unraveled when they wake up magically transformed and with no way of recognizing each other.

“What do we see when we look at the sky?” It is the portrait of a casual love that has a soccer world cup as its background, in which, curiously, it is Lionel Messi He is the champion with his team.

“She is one of the few people whose life I follow so closely, someone who has given me so much and from whom I have learned. With this film, I wanted to share some of my passions and Leo is one of them”, said Koberidze about ‘Lio’ in an interview for La Voz de Argentina.