The Argentinian Lionel Messi He already has a hamburger with his name: “Milanese-style” chicken, which is his favorite and can now be tasted in all the Hard Rock Café locations, the international firm of hotels, restaurants and casinos reported this Wednesday.

The “Made For You by Leo Messi”, which is also available as part of the room service at some Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos, is inspired by one of the typical dishes of Argentina and is one of the favorites of the soccer star, who is a global ambassador for Hard Rock International, based in Hollywood, South Florida (USA).

“I am delighted to bring the flavors of my country of origin to the world with the launch of my own chicken sandwich, inspired by one of my favorite dishes, the Milanesa,” Messi said in a statement, adding that “it has not there was no better partner than Hard Rock International to bring this to life.”

Messi’s Chicken Sandwich consists of a Milanese-style chicken breast topped with melted provolone cheese and herb aioli, accompanied by tomatoes and arugula, and served on toasted artisan bread.

🐐 🇺🇸 🍔 Messi hasn’t even been in the United States for 24 hours but he already has his “Messi Chicken Sandwich”, inspired by Milanese, his favorite food 🤣🎥 @HardRockpic.twitter.com/2PqGywRmb9 — Sportingnewsar Argentina 🇦🇷 (@sportingnewsar) July 12, 2023

“We are extremely honored to partner with someone who embodies the champion and winning spirit in all facets of his professional and personal life, and we look forward to welcoming him to the United States as part of our extended Hard Rock family,” he said. the note the president of Hard Rock International, Jim Allen, who highlighted the “historic entrance of Messi” in the MLS.

The launch of this sandwich is announced one day after the arrival in Fort Lauderdale of the Argentine player, along with his wife and three children, to begin his time in Major League Soccer (MLS) with the Inter Miami jersey.

Messi, after signing his contract with Inter Miami, is expected to be presented at a major event this Sunday, July 16 at the DRV PNK Stadium, starting at 8:00 p.m. local time, in which Messi is also expected to take part. Spaniard Sergio Busquets. Everything indicates that the debut of Messi and Busquets with Inter Miami will be on July 21 in the match that the South Florida team plays against the Mexican Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

The arrival of Messi has unleashed emotion in Miami, where you can already see an immense mural of more than 20 meters high with his face, the work of his compatriot Ignacio Bagnasco. The mural was visited on Sunday by former English player David Beckham, precisely one of the club’s owners, along with businessman Jorge Mas, and who on Sunday visited the mural erected in the Wynwood neighborhood with his wife Victoria.

