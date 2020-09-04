Striker Lionel Messi put an end to the story with the departure from Barcelona. His words lead to Twitter journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Messi said that he was not happy at the club and wanted to leave, however, due to legal disputes under the contract, he decided to stay in the team. The footballer called the Catalan leadership, led by Josep Bartomeu, a disaster.

Earlier on Friday, September 4, it was reported that Messi decided to work out a contract with Barcelona, ​​valid until the summer of 2021. Before that, Jorge Messi, the player’s father and agent, had a meeting with Bartomeu.

The main contender for Messi was considered the English “Manchester City”. At the same time, on September 1, the head coach of the Citizens Josep Guardiola advised the striker to stay at Barcelona. He attributed this to the economic difficulties of the transfer.

Messi has been playing for the Catalan club since 2003. With the team, he became a ten-time Spanish champion and a four-time Champions League winner. In addition, the Argentinean has six Golden Balls.