Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Messi, punished: they reveal PSG’s drastic decision for the trip to Arabia

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 3, 2023
in Sports
Messi, punished: they reveal PSG’s drastic decision for the trip to Arabia


Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi, in a PSG match.

Lionel Messi, in a PSG match.

French media advance on the new crisis in the Paris club.

Pris Saint-Germain He was defeated at home in the Parc des Princes against Lorient 3-1 and once again left doubts about the team’s performance, since after the failure in the Champions League, the Parisian club seeks to at least succeed in Ligue 1 in France. And in this scenario, there are questions about the future of Lionel Messi.

(It may interest you: Messi had an unexpected trip to Arabia and unleashes a wave of rumors: what was it for?)

In the defeat were players like Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messiwho could not do anything to avoid the resounding defeat of PSG on this date 33 of the French League.

See also  "Oral agreement" between Messi and Paris Saint-Germain

After that bad result, Lionel Messi, its top star, took advantage of his day off and ended up unexpectedly traveling to Saudi Arabia, country that has recently been linked to the possible non-renewal with PSG.

The truth about the arrival of Lionel Messi in Saudi Arabia is that the Argentine star had to keep an appointment in his role as Ambassador of Tourism, but in the local media they did not hesitate to speculate on a possible negotiation to arrive next season at that country’s football country where Cristiano Ronaldo is located.

Sanction to Messi?

Lionel Messi celebrates with PSG.

However, the trip generated a crisis in PSG: According to information from RMC Sport, “PSG made the decision on Tuesday night to suspend Lionel Messi for two weeks with immediate effect, for his trip to Saudi Arabia. Everything has been considered by the club for what is described internally as a serious mistake“.

The outlet adds that Paris Saint-Germain “initiated this classic disciplinary procedure after the non-compliance/absence of an employee without authorization. No further comments will be made from the club.”

See also  What is Boxing Day and why is it called that?

L’Equipe also sanctions the player, which creates a new crisis at PSG, amid uncertainty about the player’s future.

SPORTS

