Leo Messi’s first goal in 2025 arrived in a icy night with Inter de Miami against Sporting Kc. With a thermal sensation of -21 degrees, the Argentine froze the team of Kansas and gave the victory to his team (0-1) in the first leg of the first round of the Concacaf.

Both teams had difficulty generating danger occasions, but the extreme weather conditions did not prevent the Argentine from playing 90 minutes of the game, dominating the match from beginning to end and signing their first goal of the year.

With a right -wing cross, to the front of Sergio Busquets, he surpassed Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper, Pulskamp, ​​and lifted the fans in Children’s Mercy Park.

The coach of the Rosa team, Javier Mascherano, described the goal of the Argentine star as fantastic. At 37, Leo Messi already accumulates 852 goals and 1,230 assists over his 21 years of career.

I am very proud of the players because I think it is impossible to play in these conditions “

Javier Mascherano, in his official debut as a technician of the Rosa team, said that he had never lived a situation with so much cold and was “very proud of the players” because despite the cold night, the players gave one hundred percent : “It is impossible to play in these conditions, it is not human,” he said.

The former Argentine player assumed the position after an undefeated preseason and in this first official commitment he managed to maintain the positive streak of his team.

With Sergio Busquets, Leo Messi and Luis Suarez in the initial eleven, Florida’s team dominated the game, but it took to find the strength necessary to reflect its superiority on the scoreboard. Jordi Alba, meanwhile, could not participate due to a sanction.

From the beginning, Inter de Miami imposed its rhythm and took control of the ball. Just in the 7th minute of the game, Messi leaked a precise pass for Suárez, who was close to opening the score, but his shot was touching the post.

Sporting Kansas City, with difficulties in generating game, tried to find its new striker, left Joveljic, although without success.

In the second part, the dynamics remained with the Florida team dominating possession, but without precision in the last touch. It was not until Messi appeared with his play that the score was unlocked.

The return of the first round of Concacaf will be played on February 25 at the Chase Stadium, Casa del Inter in Miami.