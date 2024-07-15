Lionel Messi Posts Photo With Two America’s Cups

Inter Miami and Argentina national football team forward Lionel Messi on his Instagram (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation) posted a photo with two America’s Cups.

The photo shows the smiling forward in the national team jersey holding the trophies he won in 2021 and 2024. “Another one,” Messi wrote under the photo. In two hours, the post has collected almost five million likes.

Earlier it became known that Messi broke his own world record for the number of titles won in his professional career. Now he has 45 trophies to his credit.

Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 in overtime in the 2024 Copa America final. Messi played five matches in the last tournament, scoring one goal and making one assist.