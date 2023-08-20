Sensational twist for Lionel Messi. The striker moved to MLS last July, putting European football and the prestigious Champions League competition behind him. But even if he is currently in America, where he breaks record after record with the Inter Miami shirt, the Argentine could soon add a new individual recognition signed by UEFA. This is the “Best Player of the Year” awarded by the highest European football body. There are three candidates, as announced via the official website, and we find Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne. The winner will be announced on August 31 at the group stage draw ceremony of the new edition of the Champions League.