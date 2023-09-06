

Grand Bourg (Reuters)

High school students in Argentina drew a huge portrait of football star Lionel Messi from thousands of recycled plastic bottle caps, and a video clip of this wonderful artwork went viral on a large scale on the Internet.

Almost nine months after the Argentine star led the national team to win the world’s largest sporting award, the World Cup, the love of the flea still enveloped everything.

The new image covers the grounds of an outdoor high school in the Grand Bourg neighborhood outside the capital, Buenos Aires.

He pictured the jubilant striker holding the gold cup aloft after winning the 2022 World Cup, along with a comment thanking the team captain.

Sebastian Ramirez, a teacher at the school, posted a video on social media that went viral giving a broad assessment of Messi’s legacy, and said, “Hello to the best.”

A behind-the-scenes video of the making of the giant photo showed dozens of children, on top of a colour-coded design and boxes of bottle caps strewn around them.

#Messi #plastic #glass