Messi, what a deal! At PSG he will earn € 110 million over three years!

From tears to joy. Lionel Messi he will certainly have suffered the separation from Barcelona, ​​a club to which he was very close since he was a kid, but his new life at PSG is certainly no less opulent, indeed.

In addition to the renewed ambitions of a team that is aiming decisively for the Champions League, the salary received by the Argentine champion is truly nabob: 30 million net, of which one in cryptocurrencies, per season.

If the Argentine honors the contract until 2024, the “loyalty bonus” would also be triggered, which would raise the remuneration for the remaining two seasons to 40 million net!

A very special contract, which offers him the opportunity to overtake his teammate Neymar as the “Scrooge” of football. Currently, in fact, the two forwards receive the same salary, but the agreement with Neymar, recently renewed until 2025, provides for a decrease in salary in the coming seasons, while that of Messi outlines a juicy + 30% in case of compliance with the triennial.

All of this, of course, net of any additional bonuses for individual and team performances. But this, in fact, concerns both.

Read also

Messi’s tears for his farewell to Barcelona