At the Cheltenham Science Festival, Dr. Ian Graham, who until recently headed the data analysis team at Liverpool Football Club, confirmed that Messi surpasses Ronaldo in numbers, to be the owner of the title “the greatest footballer in history.”

And the British newspaper “Daily Mail” quoted Graham, who spent his career evaluating players according to statistics, as saying: “Messi and Ronaldo are almost identical in scoring goals. Ronaldo is a little ahead. But if you take penalties, Messi excels.”

Graham added: “Messi is a world-class attacking midfielder. The chances he creates for his team-mates are greater than Ronaldo. Messi does two jobs brilliantly, while Ronaldo does one job. That’s the difference.”