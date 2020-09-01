He Barça always dreamed with seeing Messi ending his career where he started it. Messi should be the most legendary ‘one club man’ of all. The big list who have developed all his professional career at same club it includes illustrious names, but it is not very broad either. Is a singularity. They are all myths for his hobbies, who thanked his loyalty to remain in the club when offers arrived millionaires for them, were from clubs of greater or lesser importance. AND they endured In difficult times. Will not be, finally, the case of Messi.

Messi, then, will not join that player list that, for example, Athletic de Bilbao has converted in prize (One Club Man or One Club Woman Award). This year it is awarded to Giggs, Manchester United myth. Before they already received it Matthew Le Tissier (Southampton), Paolo Maldini (Milan), Sepp Maier (Bayern), Puyol (Barcelona), Billy McNeill (Manchester United). But There are many more. Totti (Roma), Baresi (Milan), Fachettti (Inter), Yashin (Dynamo Moscow), Arconada (Real Sociedad), Julen Guerrero (Athletic), Fran (Deportivo), Zamora (Real), Scholes (Liverpool), Bochini (Independent), Boniperi (Juventus).

He biggest of all seemed headed to be Messi, than debuted with Barça in the year 2003 in a friendly against Porto. 17 years later, and despite his now famous phrase “my love for this entity goes beyond a signature”, he has decided send a burofax to the Barça club to try to leave Barça for free this summer. It is the ‘one club man’ impossible.