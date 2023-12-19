He Inter Miami announced this Monday that he will play a friendly against Newell's Old Boys on February 15 at the DRV PNK stadium in Fort Lauderdale (USA), as part of their preseason in view of the start of the MLS.

“I am delighted to be able to welcome my beloved Newell's to our home in Miami. It will be a special match because of everything Newell's Old Boys means to me,” said the Inter Miami coach. Gerardo 'Tata' Martino.



“It will also be a good opportunity to prepare for what is sure to be an exciting season,” he added. Martino and his compatriot Lionel

Messi, Both natives of Rosario, they will face in this way against the team from their city, in which they trained in the lower categories.

“We are pleased to be able to play this preseason game at home with our fans at the DRV PNK Stadium. This game against Newell's is an addition to a group of games that will leave us in the best possible position to compete in 2024. We are excited for the that is to come,” said sporting director Chris Henderson.

Vacation

Messi is on vacation at his house rosary beadsbut that has not been an impediment for him to continue being the public figure he is known for.

Last Monday, the Argentine left the house and was approached by several children, whom he signed autographs and shared with them.

“The Inter Miami footballer, who is on vacation since being eliminated in the regular phase of the MLS, arrived shortly before noon last Sunday in his hometown of Santa Fe, where he will spend Christmas and New Year's Eve. He was accompanied by his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and his sons, Thiago, Ciro and Mateo“said the Clarín newspaper.