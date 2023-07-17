Lionel Messi was presented to the fans of his new club Inter Miami CF on Sunday evening (local time) amidst massive interest and with a dazzling light and fireworks show. The DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida was packed with 20,000 enthusiastic spectators for the first meeting with their new idol. “I’m looking forward to training and playing and growing this club and winning,” the 36-year-old world champion said in the spotlight.

