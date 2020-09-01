Leo Messi he already behaves as if he were a former Barcelona player. Yesterday he did not appear at the Ciudad Deportiva to pass the PCR tests to which he had been summoned as a member of the Barça squad that Ronald Koeman will train. He also does not plan to attend the inaugural training session of the 2020-2021 preseason today. The former Barcelona captain considers that his contract has expired after communicating to the club last Monday via the burofax that he was taking advantage of the escape clause contemplated in the contract signed in 2017 and expiring in 2021.

Messi greets the fans before the meeting between Barcelona and Arsenal, on the occasion of the Joan Gamper trophy, on August 4, 2019. On video, the controversy over the Argentine’s contract.JOSEP LAGO / AFP (VIDEO: ATLAS)

The program The spar The SER network reported on Saturday night that the Argentine player would not be obliged to pay the 700 million clause announced in his 2017 agreement. The news highlights that Messi signed a three-season renewal, until 2020, plus an optional one, with an end in 2021. The surprise is that the 700 million clause would only be effective until 2020 and not during the last football year 2020-2021, the one that will begin, at which time the obligation would disappear and Messi would be free if he breaks the agreement, an end that has already been accepted and communicated to Barça.

The escape clause

The azulgrana club maintains, for its part, that Messi’s contract is for four years, not three plus one, an argument that in September 2019 was not so clear after an intervention by president Josep Maria Bartomeu when he was asked about the clause escape announced by EL PAÍS. Barça defends, in any case, that the only freedom clause available to the player is the one that enabled him to execute it before June 10 and, therefore, it is considered what disciplinary measures can be applied to Messi for his absence in the tests and in the training sessions programmed by Koeman.

The dispute, which deserves opposing legal interpretations, has already led to the intervention of LaLiga: “The contract is currently in force and has a termination clause applicable to the event that Messi decided to urge the early unilateral termination of the same, carried out in accordance with article 16 of Royal Decree 1006/1985, of June 26, which regulates the special employment relationship of professional athletes “, expressed the employer in a statement in which it also clarifies that it will not dismiss Messi if previously not pay the 700 million of the clause. Experts in sports law consider that LaLiga’s support is inconsequential, even though it may be a relief for Barça president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, who insists on declaring: “Neither freedom nor transfer, but we aspire to renew Messi.”

Search for a pact

Jorge Messi, the player’s father, will travel tomorrow to unblock the situation in an interview with Bartomeu himself. Messi aspires to negotiate his departure from the Camp Nou in a friendly way. He does not want lawsuits but a pact that allows him to leave the club in the best way and sign a contract with his new team, presumably Manchester City. The English team, and any possible buyer, does not want to take risks or argue with Barça. They assume, in any case, the need to negotiate a transfer price before justice intervenes at the request of Barcelona.

The club is on its way to court in the same way that Messi is leaving the stadium, convinced that FIFA will give him the transfer to play in the team that he decides and that, in the end, the amount that he will have to pay in case the failure is contrary will be less, nothing to do with the 700 million. The lawyers maintain that the judge will rule in favor of the spirit in which the clause was drawn up, and not the literal nature of the contract as Barça says.

At 33 years old, Messi does not want to waste time, wait to have the letter of freedom in June, or legitimize the mandate of Bartomeu, and Bartomeu does not want to pass as the president who terminated Messi. The pulse will surely be resolved in the Magistracy once Messi is no longer seen wearing the Barça 10 shirt.