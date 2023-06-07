It is not official, but it seems that it is only a question of details: Lionel Messi will not return to Barcelona, nor will he be seen in Arabia filled with dollars: he will simply play in the Mls, in America. The Argentine, at the end of his contract with PSG, would in fact have decided to accept the proposal from Inter Miami, a franchise that also has David Beckham among its owners.
Chords
—
Messi would have liked to play another year in Europe but, in the absence of satisfactory offers, he would have found himself deciding between Mls or Al Hilal, ultimately preferring the stars and stripes solution also for non-football reasons, such as the possibility of living in the States or to sign important trade agreements.
June 7, 2023 (change June 7, 2023 | 16:32)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Messi #Arabia #Barça #chose #Mls #play #Inter #Miami
Leave a Reply