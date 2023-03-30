The French Kylian Mbappé is at the head of the highest paid athletes in the world after his renewal last summer by Paris Saint Germain (PSG), according to the count published this Thursday by L’Équipe.

According to the newspaper, Mbappé invoices 6 million euros gross per month without counting the premiums.

Those 6 million euros (4.62 million net) are the consequence of his current contract that has practically tripled the previous one, and with which the PSG leaders wanted to signify to Mbappé that he was going to have the highest salary in the club, very superior to that of the other two great stars that are Neymar and Leo Messi.

In the list of the highest paid players in the French league presented by L’Équipe, the Brazilian forward occupies the second position with 3.675 million euros gross per month, followed by Messi with 3.375 million.

Lionel Messi laments after the elimination of PSG in the Champions League.

The seven positions that follow are also occupied by PSG players: Marquinhos and Verrati with 1.2 million each, Hakimi with 1,083 million, Donnarumma with 916,000 euros, Ramos with 791,600, Bernat with 730,000 and Mukiele with 700,000.



You have to wait for the eleventh position to find Ben Yedder, from Monaco, with 650,000 euros a month, and then Kimpembe appears, again from PSG, with 640,000 euros.

Veretout from Marseille with 550,000, Fabián Ruiz and Renato Sanches from PSG with 540,000 euros each and also from the club from the French capital Carlos Soler with 500,000 euros, the same amount as Alexis Sánchez, from Marseille.

The average salary of the PSG squad is 1,016,765 euros gross per month and, taking into account its obligations regarding the rules of financial fair play, this limits its capacity for two pending operations that would be the renewal of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos and that, according to L’Équipe, seem less and less likely.

EFE

