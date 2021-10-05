The value of Paris Saint-Germain has grown significantly in just over a year. However, the capital club occupies only 8th place in this area, according to a ranking published by the Football Observatory.

PSG made some nice moves during the last summer transfer window by attracting several very high level free players: Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma. Leonardo also got his hands on one of the most promising right-backs in the world, and already one of the best at 22, Achraf Hakimi, for 70 ME. The value of the Parisian workforce has clearly increased. In June 2020, the Football Observatory estimated it at 696 ME. In its new report released on Monday, the CIES now assesses it at 808 ME. With this figure, PSG only occupies 8th place in the world ranking. Manchester City, the other new rich man of the last decade, would normally collect nearly 1.3 billion euros by selling all of their players. Rival Manchester United follows closely behind with 1.2 billion. Another Premier League giant completes the podium: Chelsea. FC Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Real Madrid precede PSG. The end of Kylian Mbappé’s contract in 2022, and the age of Lionel Messi notably explain this position.

Top estimated squad transfer values ​​for teams in the big-5⃣ as per @CIES_Football ⚽️ algorithm 📉 @ManCity ahead of @ManUtd & @ChelseaFC 🤑 Full data in last Weekly Post 📖 ➡️ https://t.co/SSBSbHxDUC pic.twitter.com/41qsVNK2ZF – CIES Football Obs (@CIES_Football) October 4, 2021

OM only 7th squad in Ligue 1

Borussia Dortmund and Atlético de Madrid completely top 10, just ahead of Juventus. In France, the surprise concerns the position of OM. Franck McCourt’s club has only the 7th workforce in France in terms of value. AS Monaco and LOSC follow PSG with respectively 335 ME and 298 ME. OL and Rennes, which have spent a lot in recent years, are not far away. The OGC Nice is placed just in front of the OM, which multiplies the loans. The value of the Marseille workforce is estimated at 182 ME. Light years away from the biggest European stables.