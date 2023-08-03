Lionel Messi scored for the third consecutive game for Inter Miami, the club he has been playing for since July. This time the former Barcelona and PSG scored in the League Cup match won 1-0 against Orlando City in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in a match that started almost two hours late due to a storm.

It is the fourth goal of the Argentine world champion since he landed in Mls: this time it took Messi seven minutes to score. Chest stop from Robert Taylor’s pass, double dribbling close to the short side of the penalty area and left to cross under the crossbar. The goal was enough for the final 1-0 with which Inter Miami qualified for the round of 32 of the cup.