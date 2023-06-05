The Saudi delegation is scheduled to meet the player’s father, who is also his agent, Jorge Messi, with the aim of “concluding the deal as soon as possible,” according to the two sources.
A source in the Saudi club Al-Hilal stated: “There is a Saudi delegation in Paris with one goal, which is to return with Messi’s official approval of the Saudi offer.”
A second source familiar with the negotiations confirmed: “We are in the final stage of the deal. If all goes well, Messi will sign his new contract and Al Hilal will announce the deal before the end of the week.”
End.. and beginning
- Paris Saint-Germain, the French League champion, announced on Saturday that Messi will leave his ranks, after the final match of the season.
- The match witnessed an inappropriate farewell to the Argentine with boos, and a 2-3 loss to Clermont in the last thirty-eighth stage.
- Messi, 35, who won all possible titles with Barcelona, joined the French club in August 2021, hoping to help him win the Champions League, but he was twice eliminated in the round of 16.
- If the deal takes place, Messi, the 7-time Ballon d’Or winner, will join his historic rival, Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, the Saudi Al-Nasr player.
- On Sunday, the official Saudi Al-Ekhbariya channel reported that the Saudi Football League champion, Ittihad Jeddah, had reached an agreement with French striker Karim Benzema on a two-season contract.
- The Saudi announcement came shortly after Spanish club Real Madrid announced that its captain and top scorer would leave the club at the end of the season.
