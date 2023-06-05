The Saudi delegation is scheduled to meet the player’s father, who is also his agent, Jorge Messi, with the aim of “concluding the deal as soon as possible,” according to the two sources.

A source in the Saudi club Al-Hilal stated: “There is a Saudi delegation in Paris with one goal, which is to return with Messi’s official approval of the Saudi offer.”

A second source familiar with the negotiations confirmed: “We are in the final stage of the deal. If all goes well, Messi will sign his new contract and Al Hilal will announce the deal before the end of the week.”

End.. and beginning