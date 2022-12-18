Lionel Messi named Qatar World Cup Player of the Year

Argentine striker Lionel Messi was named the best player in the World Cup in Qatar. This is reported on site International Football Federation.

The 35-year-old football player won the tournament and scored a double in the decisive match against the French team. In just seven league games, the Argentinean scored seven goals and made three assists.

French striker Kylian Mbappé was the top scorer of the tournament. The forward scored eight goals in seven matches of the tournament. In the final game against Argentina, he scored a hat-trick. Messi is on the second line in the ranking of scorers.

Earlier on Sunday, December 18, Argentina defeated France in the final match of the tournament in Qatar. Regular time ended with the score 2:2. In extra time, the teams scored one more goal each. In the penalty shootout, Argentina turned out to be stronger – 4: 2. Bronze medals were won by the Croats who beat the Moroccans.