PARIS (Reuters) – Lionel Messi was voted FIFA’s “The Best” player of the year on Monday after winning his first world title with Argentina in December in Qatar.

The 35-year-old striker scored two goals in the World Cup final, which Argentina won on penalties against France after a 3-3 draw after extra time.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot)

