Laureus World Sports Awards 2023, the winners are revealed in Paris

The winners of Laureus World Sports Awards 2023the most prestigious awards in the world of sport, will be decreed, a Paris, on May 8. The event will mark the return to the format in presence of the Awards, after two years of “virtual” awards due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. After the Laureus Awards this year Paris will host the Rugby World Cupwhile in 2024 the French capital will be the scene of Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The winners of the different categories of the Laureus World Sports Awards will be decided by the most authoritative sports jury in existence, made up of the 71 members of the Laureus World Sports Academy, the living legends of sport who honor today’s greatest athletes.

Laureus Awards 2023, Messi and Argentina for a new World Cup triumph

On the other hand, what will attract the attention of Parisians the most is Lionel Messiworld star, winner of FIFA World Cup 2022 With the’Argentinanominated for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award alongside Kylian Mbappé, his Paris St Germain teammate.

Laureus Awards 2023, Nadal king in “his” Paris

There will also be competing for the same statuette Rafael Nadal, who last May, just in Paris, won the French Open for the 14th time, his 22nd career Major, becoming the most successful tennis player in the Grand Slam trials in the men’s field. Last year at Roland Garros in Paris he also triumphed Iga Świątekwho also won at the US Open, thus earning a nomination in the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year category.

Laureus Awards 2023, Pecco Bagnaia ‘Comeback of the Year’?

In Italy, there is anticipation for the nomination of I’m sorry Bagnaia in the “Comeback of the Year” category, conquered thanks to the victory of the world title of the MotoGP class, after recovering a disadvantage in the standings of 91 points during the season.

Laureus Awards 2023, the words of Sebastian Coe and Marcel Desailly

Sebastian Coe, member of the Laureus World Sports Academy and former chairman of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Organizing Committee, said: “I saw in 2012 the incredible impact that the Olympic Games have on the host city. This is much more than an elite competition, the change can be social and lasts long after the medals are presented. In London, that virtuosic cycle began in earnest with the Laureus World Sports Awards, the biggest celebration of sport in existence. With the Rugby World Cup and then the Olympics, Paris is on its way to becoming the world’s center for sport. There’s no better way to start than with the Laureus Awards. As a member of the Laureus World Sports Academy, I look forward to celebrating the best in sport in Paris on May 8.”

Marcel Desailly, member of the Laureus Academy and key player of the French men’s national football team, World champion in 1998 and European champion in 2000, said: “2022 has been an incredible year for the sport, with many world-class performances from some of the greatest athletes Of all times. From the Women’s European Football Championship to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, from the tennis Grand Slam to the World Athletics Championships, it has been exciting to see how many records have been broken. For the Academy to pick winners from the results we’ve seen is no small task. The 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards will be a fitting celebration of a memorable year in a city close to my heart.”

Laureus Awards 2023 are back in attendance at the Paris gala

The awards ceremony will also award the Laureus Sport for Good Awardwhich recognizes the significant contribution of an individual or organization to transforming the lives of children and young people through sport.

Laureus will return to face-to-face event format after “virtual” presentations in 2021 and 2022 due to global travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Awards itself will celebrate last year’s achievements in a ceremony that will reflect the prestige and style for which Laureus – and Paris – are recognized around the world. Since its inception, Laureus has helped improve the lives of more than six million children and young adults and now supports more than 250 sport-based community programs around the world, realizing the visionary words of its founder Nelson Mandela: “Sport has the power to change the world’.

The Laureus Sport for Good City program has been active in Paris since 2019, with the implementation of its “Model City” approach, aimed at enhancing social inclusion and promoting positive community change through sport. The Laureus Family spans every continent and is an inspiring and focused network of Laureus World Sports Academy members, ambassadors, sportspeople, teams, sport governing bodies, federations and audience followers, all committed to supporting Sport for Good and a spreading the movement’s influence to a wider global audience.

Laureus Awards 2023, athletes and teams chasing the Sport Oscar

Between athletes and teams who had a year to remember and are nominated for the Laureus Awards are Steph Curry, Mondo Duplantis, Max Verstappen (Sportsman), Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Katie Ledecky, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (Sportswoman), the women’s national team English Football, Real Madrid, Golden State Warriors (Team), Carlos Alcaraz, Scottie Scheffler, Elena Rybakina (Breakthrough) and Christian Eriksen, Tiger Woods and Annemiek van Vleuten (Comeback).

The Laureus World Sports Awards will once again be broadcast worldwide, viewable in over 120 countries, with a potential audience of over one billion people. Press accreditation for this year’s Laureus World Sports Awards in Paris will open in due course, with full information to follow

