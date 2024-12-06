Leo Messi once again professes his love for Barça. In an interview in Sports Worldthe Argentine star reviews moments of his time with the team of his life on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of the Blaugrana entity. Messi’s wish is that the club “can go back to being what it always was” and he assures that he would love for it to “always be fighting to win titles until the end of each season.”

The current Inter Miami striker would like Barcelona to win LaLiga, the Cup and also the Champions League again and that, “in the years when we can’t, at least compete until the last moment.” In his opinion, “as a Barça player you can never settle for being second or not winning” because “being the best club in the world entails very high demands.”

The most important player in the history of the Barça club points to two figures who marked him during his time at the club: Pep Guardiola and Ronaldinho. The first, because together they achieved “incredible things that we would never have imagined.” In the case of the second, because of the way he received it, how it helped him and how much it helped him to be by his side in the first stages with the first team. He also mentions Iniesta, Xavi Hernández, Busquets, Jordi Alba, Luis Suárez and Tito Vilanova.

As for the most notable experiences, Rosario mentions the year of the sextet. He also states that, among the club’s most important moments when he was a player, is the 2005-2006 Champions League, Pep Guardiola’s time as coach and the treble with Luis Enrique.