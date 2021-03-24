Like Barça, Messi flies. And he continues to mark his territory as the best player in the world. Since the beginning of 2021, the Argentine has scored 19 goals in 19 games distributed like this: 12 in 16 league games; two in two Champions League games; and one in the Copa del Rey. In the Super Cup, to forget for the Argentine, he finished without scoring, defeated and sent off. Messi’s numbers, goal per game, are so spectacular that they beat those of Erling Haaland, one of the new icons of world football. The Norwegian has scored 16 goals in 17 games. An outrage too, but a lower amount, also on average, than the six-time Ballon d’Or. Haaland has scored 11 goals in 13 Bundesliga games; four in two Champions League games and one in the Pokal.

Messi not only improves Haaland’s numbers. Also those of Kylian Mbappé, who has also scored 16 goals in 17 games (8 in Ligue 1, four in the Champions League and four in the French Cup). Who is somewhat behind in the tremendous duel of 2021 is Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 15 goals in 21 games (11 in Serie A, 1 in two Champions League games, 2 in four in Coopa Italia and 1 in the Super Cup final against Napoli).

With 16 goals in the last eleven days of the League, Messi arrives launched at the end of the season and, in addition, he does so with a providential rest. The break in the South American qualifiers will allow him to thoroughly prepare for the final stretch of the season with Barça. Because Messi has played a lot, as much as 3,272 minutes with Barça plus 360 with the Argentine team. They are 3,632 minutes of spending that allow you to breathe in your career to continue filling your career with achievements. He will play his tenth Copa del Rey final and, if he wins, he will equal Gainza with seven as the player with the most titles (Busquets and Piqué would join him). Messi is also chasing his eleventh league, which would leave him to one of Gento and, at the same time, his eighth top scorer trophy. And then, there will be time to talk about its renewal.