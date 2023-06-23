Throughout the history of football, there have been Argentine players who have left an indelible mark on the pitch.

His skill, passion and determination have inspired people around the world, leaving a lasting legacy in the most popular sport on the planet. These are some of the best footballers from the land of tango.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi, known as ‘La Pulga’, has taken football to new heights with his exceptional skill and vision of the game.

Messi was born in June 1987 in Rosario and became the FC Barcelona’s all-time top scorer and the undisputed leader of the Argentine team.

His control of the ball, his speed and his ability to dribble make him an incomparable player. Throughout his career, he has won numerous titles, including the UEFA Champions League and multiple Ballon d’Ors.

Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona, considered one of the best soccer players of all time, left an indelible mark on the history of Argentine soccer.

Maradona born in 1960 in Lanús, Buenos Aires, he was noted for his exceptional ability, his dribbling prowess, and his unique vision of the game.

Maradona led the Argentine team to win the 1986 World Cup, where his famous ‘Gol de la Mano de Dios’ and his goal against England in the quarter-finals were etched in the collective memory of football. Throughout his career, he played for clubs like Boca Juniors and Napoli, leaving an indelible legacy.

Alfredo Di Stefano

Born in 1926 in Buenos Aires, he is considered one of the most influential footballers in the history of football.

Di Stéfano shone with Real Madrid during the 1950s and early 1960s, helping the club to win five consecutive European Cups.

His versatility and ability to adapt to different positions on the pitch made him a complete player.

Although he was born in Argentina, Di Stéfano also represented Spain internationally. His contribution to soccer was recognized with multiple titles and individual honors.

Mario Alberto Kempes

He is a symbol of the success of Argentine soccer that stood out in the 1978 World Cup. As a striker, the man born in Bell Ville, Córdoba, he led the Argentine team to its first World Cup victory.

With his outstanding performance, including two goals in the final against the Netherlands, Kempes became the tournament’s top scorer and an iconic figure in Argentine soccer.

Throughout his career, he played for clubs such as Valencia and River Plate, leaving a lasting legacy in football.

Enrique Omar Sívori

That player was one of the first Argentine soccer players to stand out on the international stage. He was born on October 2, 1935 in San Nicolás de los Arroyos.

With his exceptional dribbling skills and vision of the game, Sívori became an iconic player in the 1950s.

He played for clubs like River Plate, Juventus and Napoli, leaving an indelible mark on each of them. He received the Ballon d’Or in 1961, recognizing his talent and his contribution to world soccer.

