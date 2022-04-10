Leo Messi has been released. After a complicated start to the season due to his late arrival at PSG, the constant trips to South America for the qualifiers with Argentina and, above all, the lack of continuity in Paris, the Argentine star is having a fairly placid end of the season in terms of numbers it means. His three assists this Saturday against Clermont have served to break a record never seen before in Ligue 1.

Rosario became the first player in the history of the French championship to chain two games with three assists. The first time he achieved it was on November 28, 2021 against Saint-Étienne and the second was this Saturday against Clermont in the match corresponding to matchday 31 of Ligue 1. He even scored a headed goal, but the referee he canceled it for offside.

With his three assists against Clermont, Messi is the second highest assister in Ligue 1 only behind Mbappé, who adds 14 to 13 of the former Barcelona player. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner finds himself increasingly comfortable at PSG. Despite the premature elimination from the Champions League, Messi will try to finish the season in the best possible way before facing a decisive course, since he has one year left on his contract in Paris and the dream of the Champions League for the club is more alive never.