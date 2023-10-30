The 67th edition of the Ballon d’Or will take place this Monday at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France, and, after being absent last year, Lionel Messi is the favorite to win the award for the eighth time in her successful career after those achieved in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021. In the female branch, Linda Caicedo represents Colombia and is one of the shortlists to win the highest award.

Linda Caicedo is among the soccer players nominated for the women’s Ballon d’Or and aspires to fight for the award against world stars such as the Spanish Aitana Bonmatí and Olga Carmona; the Brazilian Debinha and the English Rachel Daly.

What time is the Ballon d’Or broadcast?

The event will begin at 12 noon (Argentine time) and will be broadcast live on ESPN, so it can also be seen online on the Star+ digital platform.

Messi, the favorite to win the Ballon d’Or

The Rosario He is the top candidate to win the award among the 30 shortlists because the 2022/23 season is taken into account, which led the Argentine team to the title in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez and Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez They are his countrymen on a roster where his main threats are the Norwegian Erling Haaland and the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé.

If he receives it for his performance, also, in PSG, it will be the first time that a footballer is recognized not being part of a team from the Old Continent because he currently plays for Inter Miami.

Messi is the top winner of the award with seven statuettes, two more than Cristiano Ronaldo. In the previous edition, the Argentine was not among the 30 nominees as a result of the meager 2021/22 season that he had in Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and was absent for the first time since 2005 because he had been shortlisted for 17 consecutive years.

Cristiano Ronaldo is followed in the table with five awards; Michel Platini, Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten have three each, while Franz Beckenbauer, Ronaldo Nazário, Aldredo Di Stéfano, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Kevin Keegan have two. 26 footballers, including Karim Benzema, have a decoration.

Since when has the Ballon d’Or been awarded?

The Ballon d’Or has been awarded since 1956 and recently modified its regulations: it stopped taking into account the calendar year to evaluate the performance of the players and began to consider the European season, that is, from July to June of the following year.

The judge It is made up of 100 voters, which are that number of journalists from the hundred countries that are best placed in the ranking of the International Football Federation (FIFA).

Other awards will be given at the event. The Kopa trophy will go to the best player under 21 of the season with Englishman Jude Bellingham as the main favorite.

The Yashin award for the best goalkeeper of the season has as its top candidate Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez, decisive for the Argentine team to be crowned in Qatar 2022. A player involved in social or charitable projects will also be recognized with the Socrates award. , with Gerhard Müller the top scorer and, like last year, the “best club” will be recognized.

Ballon d’Or nominees

Lionel Messi (Argentina).

Lautaro Martínez (Argentina).

Julián Álvarez (Argentina).

Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez (Argentina).

Kylian Mbappé (France).

Erling Haaland (Norway).

Nicolo Barella (Italy).

Jude Bellingham (England).

Karim Benzema (France).

Yassine Bounou (Morocco).

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium).

Ruben Días (Portugal).

Antoine Griezmann (France).

Ilkay Gündoğan (Germany).

Josko Gvardiol (Croatia).

Harry Kane (England)

Kim Min-Jae (South Korea).

Randal Kolo-Muani (France).

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia).

Robert Lewandoski (Poland).

Luka Modric (Croatia).

Jamal Musiala (Germany).

Martin Odegaard (Norway).

André Onana (Cameroon).

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria).

Rodri (Spain).

Bukayo Saka (England).

Mohamed Salah (Egypt).

Bernardo Silva (Portugal).

Vinicius Jr (Brazil).

With information from La Nación de Argentina (GDA).

